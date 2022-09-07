Say What?!: Bear Takes a Dip in California Man’s Backyard Pool

SIMI VALLEY, California – A California man captured video when he looked out a window at his home and spotted a big bear taking a swim in his backyard pool.

Mike Emanuel said he initially thought a person was swimming in the pool behind his Simi Valley home, but a second look revealed the mysterious swimmer was a black bear.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.