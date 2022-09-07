Sgt. Kevin D. Parker, 24, formerly of New Bethlehem, left his worries behind on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Fort Bragg, NC.

He entered this world on January 8, 1998, in Fort Worth, TX.

Kevin was the son of Dennis and Tina (Chapman) Parker of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he is dearly missed by a sister Brittany Parker, a brother Mitchell Parker, a very special niece Averie Parker and maternal grandmother, June Craig, all of New Bethlehem.

Also survived by a paternal grandmother, Sherwin Smiddy of Paul’s Valley, OK and maternal step grandmother, Debra Chapman of Strattanville.

Aaron “Supa” Smith, of New Oxford, has been Kevin’s best friend since elementary school.

Together they have made many fond memories to be cherished.

Amy Smith of New Bethlehem was his bonus mom, who he loved dearly.

Kevin graduated from Redbank Valley High School with the Class of 2016.

He loved playing soccer in which he lettered all 4 years, track, woodshop and basketball.

Kevin was a member of Bible Club and actively participated in Broadcast Journalism in which he received the Outstanding Student Award.

He looked forward to the annual snow camp trips at Circle C in New York where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 2012.

Kevin became a member of the First United Methodist Church in 2016 and was active in the youth program.

After graduation, Kevin joined the U.S. Army. On March 12, 2017, he left for basic training in Fort Benning, GA.

He then was transferred to Fort Meade, MD to complete Advanced Individual Training (AIT), where he successfully became certified as a Combat Documentary Production Specialist.

Kevin was then stationed at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, CA for 3 years.

In December of 2021 Kevin transferred to Fort Bragg, NC where he was a team leader and looking forward to being deployed with his team in the near future.

He was excited to see different parts of the world.

He achieved many accomplishments during his Army career: Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM), Army Achievement Medal (AAM), Army Good Conduct Medal (AGCM), National Defense Service Medal (NDSM), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (GWTSM), Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (NCOPD), Army Service Ribbon (ASR), Driver and Mechanic Badge and Combat and Specialist Qualification Badge.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to family game night.

He also had a passion for camping, golfing, hiking and hunting with his dad, Papa Mike, Uncle Tim and cousin, Shane.

Kevin especially enjoyed the early morning breakfast at his Mama Deb’s Diner before heading to the woods.

His quirky smile and ability to make people laugh was one of his many gifts.

Kevin had such a caring heart and would do everything he could to help brighten anyone’s day.

He had a very special bond with his brother Mitchell who greatly admired him.

Kevin would count down the days for holiday dinners because he always helped Grandma June prepare the food.

His favorites were chocolate pie, lots of whipped cream and the icing for jello cake.

Kevin was greeted in heaven by his paternal grandfather, Douglas Smiddy of Bricevlle, TN and Michael Chapman of Strattanville.

His beloved English Bulldog Oakley welcomed him home with lots of slobbery kisses.

Family and friends will be received 1 pm – 8pm on Friday, September 9,2022 at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral service will be held 11 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn St, New Bethlehem.

Pastor Bud Davis and Pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams will be officiating.

Funeral services can be viewed via live stream.

A link will be posted on the family’s Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.