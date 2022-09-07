Sherell E. Hindman, 81, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Friday evening (09-02-22), at Autumn Grove Health Care Center in Harrisville following a lengthy illness.

Born in Butler, Pa. on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late James Leroy “Buck” and Dorothy Hutchison Hindman.

He was a 1958 graduate of Northern Butler School District. (now Moniteau).

Sherell served over four years with the U.S. Navy, from 1962 to 1966, being Honorably Discharged with the rank of PC3 (E-4).

He was awarded the Vietnam Service MedaL, NDSM, and Good Conduct Medal.

He was a member of both the VFW and American Legion.

He was employed in the limestone mining industry most of his adult life as both a heavy equipment operator and foreman.

His main employment was with Emlenton Limestone.

Mr. Hindman was a member of North Washington Presbyterian Church in earlier years.

Sherell was an avid hunter and enjoyed attending Nascar Racing events.

He is survived by a limited number of relatives and many personal friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Garrie L and Delton L Hindman.

Sherell’s family wishes to express their heartfelt and sincere gratitude to all of his caregivers from Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove and the VA Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wash. St. in Eau Claire, where a Masonic Service will be conducted at 8:00 PM by F.& A.M. Lodge #521 of Parker City.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home (American Legion and VFW Service will precede the funeral at 10:45 AM).

Private interment will follow at North Washington Union Cemetery where he shall be laid to rest with his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name to Mechling-Shakely Veterans Home, Route 68, Cowansville, Pa. 16218.

to view/send condolences/memorial Cards, visit http://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

