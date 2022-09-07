Shirley J. McLean, 70, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on August 11, 1952, in Karns City, she was the daughter of Pearl (Crawford) Spiker.

Shirley worked at the Goodwill store in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her companion, Donald Bowles of New Bethlehem, three children, John McLean and his wife, April, of South Carolina, Leeann Livingston and her husband, Wayne, of Fairmount City, and Amy Whitmire and her companion, Ron Wensel of Strattanville, nine grandchildren, and four sisters, Patricia of Vermont, Grace of Karns City, Deb of Freeport, and Ruth Ann of Petrolia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Viola Bowser, a brother, Clayton Spiker, and two grandchildren, Ian Whitmire and Alivia Livingston.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

