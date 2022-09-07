SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Now Has 5 Locations to Better Serve You
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber now has five locations to better serve their customers!
Stop in at the New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Sligo, Knox, or Emlenton location for all of your building and hardware needs.
Redi-Mix Concrete, architectural retaining walls, metal roofing, and Gardenscape products are all available at Heeter Lumber. Stop by today and get pricing for your next project!
Hours/Locations:
New Bethlehem
402 W. Broad Street
New Bethlehem, Pa 16242
Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Rimersburg
851 Main Street
Rimersburg, Pa 16248
Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Sligo
101 Shorb Street
Sligo, Pa 16255
Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Knox
507 E. State Street
Knox, Pa 16232
Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Emlenton
309 Main Street
Emlenton, Pa 1637
Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Bargain Outlet
200 High Point Road
Knox, Pa 16232
Friday: 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m
Visit them online at www.heeterlumber.com or check them out on Facebook.
