State Police Calls: Man Arrested for Illegally Operating ATV; DUI Arrest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Man Arrested for Operating ATV While Ignition Interlock License

PSP Marienville received a report of ATVs operating on Fork Run Road and Bean Farm Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.

Police say a known 33-year-old New Castle man was encountered operating an ATV illegally on Bean Farm Road.

It was later determined the operator of the ATV has an Ignition Interlock License and is prohibited from operating a vehicle that is not equipped with an Ignition Interlock system.

An Ignition Interlock system is a device that is installed in a motor vehicle to prohibit an individual under the influence of alcohol from operating the vehicle. An individual is required to blow into the device before starting the vehicle. If the device detects alcohol,

it will prevent the vehicle from starting. In addition, at periodic times during the operation of the vehicle, the individual will be

prompted to blow into the device to ensure they are not under the influence. The law requires that all vehicles to be operated by an individual be equipped with an Ignition Interlock system.

Charges are pending.

Suspected DUI in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue Jeep in the area of State Route 66 and Conrad Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, on Sunday, September 4, at 3:01 p.m.

According to police, it was determined that the male operator was under the influence of marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Charges are pending certified blood results, police said.

The operator’s name was not released.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.