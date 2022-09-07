 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Man Arrested for Illegally Operating ATV; DUI Arrest

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

Man Arrested for Operating ATV While Ignition Interlock License

PSP Marienville received a report of ATVs operating on Fork Run Road and Bean Farm Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.

Police say a known 33-year-old New Castle man was encountered operating an ATV illegally on Bean Farm Road.

It was later determined the operator of the ATV has an Ignition Interlock License and is prohibited from operating a vehicle that is not equipped with an Ignition Interlock system.

An Ignition Interlock system is a device that is installed in a motor vehicle to prohibit an individual under the influence of alcohol from operating the vehicle. An individual is required to blow into the device before starting the vehicle. If the device detects alcohol,
it will prevent the vehicle from starting. In addition, at periodic times during the operation of the vehicle, the individual will be
prompted to blow into the device to ensure they are not under the influence. The law requires that all vehicles to be operated by an individual be equipped with an Ignition Interlock system.

Charges are pending.

Suspected DUI in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue Jeep in the area of State Route 66 and Conrad Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, on Sunday, September 4, at 3:01 p.m.

According to police, it was determined that the male operator was under the influence of marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Charges are pending certified blood results, police said.

The operator’s name was not released.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.