State Police: Six Fatalities, 180 Injuries During Labor Day Weekend Travel Period

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (24)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, which ran from September 2 to September 5.

Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes.

Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued nearly 23,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.

During the 2021 Labor Day driving period, which spanned four days, troopers made 587 DUI arrests. In addition, six people were killed and 209 were injured in the 674 crashes investigated by the PSP.

Screenshot at Sep 07 08-28-15

More information on 2022 Labor Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


