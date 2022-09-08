25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway

MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500.

Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.

This is all taking place to celebrate the 25th Silver Anniversary of the BRP Modified Tour Series.

The BRP Modified Tour was started back in 1998 with a vision that Tim Engles had to give local racers a chance to compete for higher purse structures and a point fund for all scheduled events. The BRP Modified Tour is a non-profit organization that was started by Tim Engles, Lon and Pam Baker, and Randy Myers.

The BRP Modified Tour has had great success at bringing regional cars together at various speedways in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, West Virginia, and Canada. Three of the four founding members are still on the board of directors today.

Friday night at Michaels Mercer Raceway will find the point championship being determined between Erick Rudolph and Rex King Jr.

If Rudolph captures the point title, it will be his third BRP Modified Tour Championship in 25 years. If King can take over the points lead, it will find him taking home his fifth BRP Modified Tour Championship. Just 44 points separate the two going into Friday night, so it is either of these drivers’ championship at this point.

Saturday night will find the BRP Modified Tour cars running time trials to set the heat races for the big A feature. Those heat races will set the 24-car field for the feature. The purse will total $27,020 which will see the winner take home $7,000 and the starter going home with $500.

There will then be a Non-Qualifiers feature which will find the winner collecting $750 and also it will pay $150 to start.

Provisional starters will be as follows:

– Friday Night’s Winner – 1st provisional

– Fastest Qualifier – 2nd provisional

– 2022 BRP Modified Tour Champion – 3rd provisional

– Team that travels the farthest distance. (Mileage will be based on Google Maps from their driver’s license address.) Any tie will be determined by a pill draw. Lowest pill will be in the A feature. BRP Modified Tour directors will have the final say on who qualifies for the A feature and who doesn’t. – 4th provisional.

– In the case that any of these Provisionals overlap – Same person with 2 or more qualifications, one or more Provisionals will be dropped.

*$100.00 will be given to the Fastest Qualifier

*$100 for a New Track Record holder. (If a past record has been established.)

*The starting lineup for the feature will find the first 3/4 rows depending on the amount of heat races needed will be determined through an 8-lap Dash. The rest of the field will fall in according to heat race finishes. Any provisional will tag the field accordingly.

It is going to be a great night of racing and the stars of the BRP Modified Tour will be putting on a show that the fans will talk about for years to come!

Come out to Michaels Mercer Raceway to see history in the making.

The BRP Modified Tour would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the organization: Bicknell Racing Products, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Sunoco Race Fuels/ Bazell Oil, King Brothers, McCool’s Signs and Graphics/Slippery Rock Sportswear, Mad Skins Race Car Bodies/Sunflowers of Sanborn, Big Daddy’s Speed Center, Flynn’s Tire & Auto Centers, Frankland Racing Supply, Hall’s Safety Equipment, McCandless Ford, Moore’s Auto Body, MRO – Motor Racing Outreach/Team Green, Rockhouse Bar and Grill, Russ King Racing, Steve’s Auto Body, Thermo Supply, Competition Carburetion, Eperthener Auto Wrecking, GME Mfg., Racequip Safety Products, Rudolph Snow Plowing, and Wrisco Aluminum.

