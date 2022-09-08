 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Friday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

