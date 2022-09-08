Alena M. Wood, 85, of Titusville, PA, passed away Sept. 4, 2022 at her home.

Born Feb. 26, 1937 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late William & Hazel B. James Brown.

A homemaker, Alena enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking.

She was always cleaning and took pride in keeping her home neat and presentable.

Alena also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by five children: Brenda Heckathorn of West Virginia, Peggy Byler & her husband Benjamin of Guys Mills, Pat Foster & her husband Dean of Oil City, Albert Delp Jr. & his wife Karen of Seneca, and Holly Delp of Oil City.

11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild also survive.

Alena was proud of having 5 living generations.

She is also survived by a sister: Judy Houser of Dayton, PA; a brother, Christopher Brown of Edinboro; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and by 2 sisters.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses.

Condolences my be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

