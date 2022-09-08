 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Alena M. Wood

Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-UofIyNRwhdQKPpywAlena M. Wood, 85, of Titusville, PA, passed away Sept. 4, 2022 at her home.

Born Feb. 26, 1937 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late William & Hazel B. James Brown.

A homemaker, Alena enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking.

She was always cleaning and took pride in keeping her home neat and presentable.

Alena also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by five children: Brenda Heckathorn of West Virginia, Peggy Byler & her husband Benjamin of Guys Mills, Pat Foster & her husband Dean of Oil City, Albert Delp Jr. & his wife Karen of Seneca, and Holly Delp of Oil City.

11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild also survive.

Alena was proud of having 5 living generations.

She is also survived by a sister: Judy Houser of Dayton, PA; a brother, Christopher Brown of Edinboro; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and by 2 sisters.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses.

Condolences my be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.