Case Against Knox Man Charged in Brutal Attack, Accused of Firing Multiple Shots at Victim Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Tuesday for a Knox man who is accused of severely injuring a man during an incident involving gunfire.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Levi Michael Barrett that was scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, at 1:30 p.m. has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, October 4, at 9:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

Barrett faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Possession of Instrument of Crime with Intent, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently lodged in Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail regarding this case.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion received a report on August 8 of a disturbance from two known complainants.

It was reported that two unidentified males were outside a residence on Little Germany Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The callers reported hearing knocking on their front door, as well as gunshots.

Upon arrival, troopers canvassed the area and discovered Levi Barrett near the intersection of Little Germany Road and State Route 338.

Barrett informed troopers he was with the victim, whose location was unknown at that time. Police discovered a semi-automatic 9mm pistol and “evidence of a physical altercation” in the intersection. Barrett related to the troopers that “no one was hit” prior to being transported to the Clarion Hospital for injuries, according to the complaint.

An expanded search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the PSP Aviation Unit, during which time the victim was discovered in a wooded area, southwest of Route 338 and Little Germany Road.

While questioning the victim, he related Barrett was “trying to kill him” and had shot at him, the complaint indicates.

The victim was observed by police with serious bodily injuries to his left ear, mouth, and right thumb. He was then transported to the Clarion Hospital, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed the complainants who reported hearing banging on their front door at approximately 11:55 p.m. on August 7.

As the complainants approached the door, two males were observed walking away from their residence toward Little Germany Road. The complainants watched as the males walked on the roadway toward Route 338 as they both heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the direction of the individuals, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed the victim while being admitted to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room. The victim related he was at Barrett’s residence the previous night and in the early morning. While there, an argument occurred between the two, and Barrett attacked him, the complaint indicates.

During the altercation, the victim suffered serious bodily injuries to his left ear, mouth, and right thumb.

The victim reported that after the altercation, Barrett retrieved a pistol from inside his residence and threatened to kill him before he fired toward him, the complaint notes.

The victim left Barrett’s residence on foot and traveled to a nearby residence for help. Barrett then followed the victim down Little Germany Road with the pistol and fired additional shots toward him, the complaint states.

The victim consented to the release of his medical records that indicated he suffered extensive soft tissue lacerations to his forehead, tissue damage to his left ear, a missing tooth, and a partial amputation of his right thumb, according to the complaint.

The victim was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment.

Barrett was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, in front of Judge Heeter.

Case Against Barrett for Allegedly Selling Meth

Another preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, for Barrett on methamphetamine charges was also continued.

According to court documents, the hearing will resume on Tuesday, October 4, at 9:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Details of the case:

According to court documents, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against Levi Barrett.

On May 28, 2020, Clarion County Detectives were in contact with a Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) confidential informant (C.I.) who advised the he/she could assist in a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from suspect Levi Barrett, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Several Facebook messages were made between the C.I. and Barrett, the complaint notes.

At 2:57 p.m. on May 28, 2020, Barrett called the C.I. via Facebook messenger and advised that he could do “$100,” the complaint states.

At 3:01 p.m., a detective searched the C.I. for contraband and monies with negative results. Officers then traveled with the C.I. to the Knox area where there were several more communications between the C.I. and Barrett. It was determined that Barrett would pick up the C.I. in the parking lot of a funeral home in Knox. Surveillance was conducted from a nearby parking lot. The C.I. was provided with $100.00 in official pre-recorded funds and he/she exited the detectives’ vehicle and traveled on foot to the predetermined location while the detectives observed, according to the complaint.

At 3:48 p.m., a silver Chrysler minivan (known to be associated with an immediate family member of Barrett) pulled into the funeral home parking lot, and the C.I. approached the vehicle and entered the front passenger side, and the vehicle departed. Surveillance of the vehicle was maintained, and the vehicle turned north on State Route 338 from Darby Road. The driver of the vehicle was positively identified as Barrett, the complaint states.

At 4:04 p.m., Barrett and the C.I. were observed pulling into a parking spot at East Penn Street and Main Street.

At 4:06, the C.I. exited Barrett’s vehicle. He was picked up on East Penn Street.

At 4:07, the C.I. turned over a small ziplock baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The C.I. advised that it had only been Barrett in the vehicle and that he was very nervous. He advised that they had traveled up State Route 338 to Buzzard Road where they turned around and came back and that it was on State Route 338 where Barrett provided him/her the bag of meth in exchange for the $100.00. He/she advised that they did not stop anywhere else or meet anybody else. The detectives were able to view the travel route on the C.I.’s phone showing that the C.I. traveled in Barrett’s vehicle up State Route 338 to Buzzard Road and back to Knox. This was photographed.

At 4:31, the C.I. was dropped off at a predetermined location, and the ziplock bag of meth was transported back to the Clarion County D.A.’s office where it was entered as evidence.

The evidence was packaged to be sent by certified mail to the Erie Regional Lab on May 29, 2020.

Barrett was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on August 16 in front of Judge Heeter.

His bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary for this case.

