Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Pudding Cake

A cross between a cake and a cobbler, this dessert is a hit whenever I make it to share at a potluck!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2-1/2 cups sugar, divided



4 teaspoons baking powder1 cup 2% milk2 tablespoons canola oil2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) water-packed pitted tart red cherries, well-drained1/8 teaspoon almond extractOptional: Whipped cream or ice cream

Directions

-In a bowl, combine flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, milk, and oil; pour into a greased shallow 3-qt. baking dish.

-In a bowl, combine cherries, extract and remaining sugar; spoon over batter.

-Bake at 375° for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the cake portion comes out clean. Serve warm, with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.

