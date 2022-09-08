 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Pudding Cake

Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A cross between a cake and a cobbler, this dessert is a hit whenever I make it to share at a potluck!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
2-1/2 cups sugar, divided

4 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup 2% milk
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) water-packed pitted tart red cherries, well-drained
1/8 teaspoon almond extract
Optional: Whipped cream or ice cream

Directions

-In a bowl, combine flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, milk, and oil; pour into a greased shallow 3-qt. baking dish.

-In a bowl, combine cherries, extract and remaining sugar; spoon over batter.

-Bake at 375° for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the cake portion comes out clean. Serve warm, with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


