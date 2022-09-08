Details Emerge of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 38 last Friday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:47 a.m. on Friday, September 2, on State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 22-year-old Shane Z. Gilbert, of St. Petersburg, was traveling north on Route 38 and attempted to turn left onto Ferree Road.

Meanwhile, a 2016 Toyota Sienna driven by 42-year-old Elijah S. Pentz, of Emlenton, was stopped at a stop sign, facing south in the right travel lane on Ferree Road.

Gilbert’s vehicle was partially in the southbound lane of Route 38 attempting to turn left when he cut the turn early and hit Pentz’s vehicle, police say.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were required to be towed from the scene.

Gilbert was not injured.

Pentz and his passengers—42-year-old Kristen R. Pentz, as well as a 13-year-old juvenile female and a 12-year-old juvenile female, all of Emlenton—escaped the crash without injury.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Gilbert was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.