 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
8 Virtual Assistant Job Platforms t...
8 Virtual Assistant Job Platforms that let you make $3000/Month from Home

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Neiswonger Construction currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant- Payroll.

Administrative Assistant- Payroll
Reports to the Vice President of Finance

Duties:

  • Process Payroll
  • Biweekly payroll
  • Weekly Construction Prevailing rate payroll (as needed)
  • Weekly Employee time card review and prep for payroll
  • Annual/Quarterly payroll tax filings
  • Pre-employment requirements
  • New hire paperwork review and reporting
  • Maintain employee records for payroll and MSHA
  • Handling of Unemployment claims
  • Handling of Workers compensation claims
  • OSHA 300 log
  • Employee uniform administration
  • Maintain CDL Driver Qualification Files
  • FMCSA CDL Driver Compliance
  • Maintain Company Driver/vehicle & insurance cards
  • Employment verification & employee questions
  • Order/Maintain Office Supply Inventory
  • Other duties as assigned

Hours: 8 am- 4 pm, Monday thru Friday

Requirements:

  • Experience with Quickbooks payroll
  • Experienced in the use of Excel spreadsheets
  • Ability to maintain the strictest of confidentiality
  • Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: $16.00-$20.00/hour plus benefits

Apply online @ https://neiswongerconstruction.com/careers/, call 814-764-3455, or in person @ 17592 Route 322, Strattanville, PA 16258.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.