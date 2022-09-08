Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant- Payroll
Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 08:09 AM
Neiswonger Construction currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant- Payroll.
Administrative Assistant- Payroll
Reports to the Vice President of Finance
Duties:
- Process Payroll
- Biweekly payroll
- Weekly Construction Prevailing rate payroll (as needed)
- Weekly Employee time card review and prep for payroll
- Annual/Quarterly payroll tax filings
- Pre-employment requirements
- New hire paperwork review and reporting
- Maintain employee records for payroll and MSHA
- Handling of Unemployment claims
- Handling of Workers compensation claims
- OSHA 300 log
- Employee uniform administration
- Maintain CDL Driver Qualification Files
- FMCSA CDL Driver Compliance
- Maintain Company Driver/vehicle & insurance cards
- Employment verification & employee questions
- Order/Maintain Office Supply Inventory
- Other duties as assigned
Hours: 8 am- 4 pm, Monday thru Friday
Requirements:
- Experience with Quickbooks payroll
- Experienced in the use of Excel spreadsheets
- Ability to maintain the strictest of confidentiality
- Good phone & communication skills
Compensation: $16.00-$20.00/hour plus benefits
Apply online @ https://neiswongerconstruction.com/careers/, call 814-764-3455, or in person @ 17592 Route 322, Strattanville, PA 16258.
