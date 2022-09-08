Financial Exploitation, Theft Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Care Dependent Person

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Vowinckel woman is facing charges in connection with the financial exploitation of a care dependent person in Clarion Borough.

The following charges have been filed against Diane J. Dubensky, 57, of Vowinckel:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct, Misdemeanor 1

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care Dependent Person, Misdemeanor 1

Details from the case were released in a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Duane Quinn’s office on August 26.

The criminal investigation began on March 31, 2022, when Toni Forsythe, an investigator for the Clarion Area Agency on Aging, met with a Clarion Borough Police detective to discuss missing funds from a care dependent person’s bank account.

Details provided to the police by Forsythe indicated that the victim’s niece reported on June 18, 2021, that multiple forged checks were written from the victim’s bank account to Diane Dubensky, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim declined police involvement at this time.

On June 21, 2021, Forsythe conducted an in-person visit with the victim. The victim told Forsythe that Dubensky gained access to her account while helping with her finances. Forsythe then spoke to Dubensky about a $700.00 check and Dubensky denied writing the check to herself, according to the criminal complaint.

Forsythe received permission from the victim to access her bank records and found the following checks written out to Dubensky:

January 5, 2021, Check number 257 for $20.00, FOR DEPOSIT ONLY

April 8, 2021, Check number 268 for $500 00, FOR DEPOSIT ONLY

April 14, 2021, Check number 269 for $2,000 00, PAY **** BILLS

April 30, 2021, Check number 270 for $700.00, TO PAY BILLS

May 10, 2021, Check number 272 for $150.00, FOR DEPOSIT ONLY

May 21, 2021, Check number 275 for $15.00, FOR DEPOSIT ONLY

June 2, 2021, Check number 281 for $290.00, PAY BILLS

Additionally, two checks totaling $40.00 were written out to an immediate relative of Dubensky.

The checks totaled $3,715.00 plus a $30.00 non-sufficient funds fee for a total of $3,745.

Forsythe again made contact with the victim and it was determined that she authorized check numbers 257, 275, 282, and 284 for a total of $75.00. This brought the total of missing money to $3,670.00. The victim disclosed that Dubensky assisted her with her paying bills in March 2021.

The criminal complaint states that Forsythe attempted to contact Dubensky–via phone calls and registered letters–on multiple occasions between June 30, 2021 and July 30, 2021.

Dubensky returned Forsythe’s call on July 30, 2021, and said she was working in Florida.

When Dubensky asked Forsythe about the missing money, she denied using the victim’s money for her own benefit.

Dubensky said the victim signed five checks and there was “no way she could pay all of the victim’s bills with five checks,” so she opened a new bank account in her own name, wrote the checks to herself and deposited the money into the account. Dubensky told Forsythe that she then paid the victim’s bills from the account.

According to the criminal complaint, Forsythe gave Dubensky until August 6, 2021, to provide receipts showing the money was used for the victim’s bills. Dubensky provided the receipts on August 5, 2021. Upon review, Forsythe determined that the majority of the receipts did not pertain to the victim.

Forsythe attempted to contact Dubensky about the receipts on multiple occasions between August 13, 2021, and September 7, 2021, without success. Voicemails were left on each occasion.

On September 15, 2021, Forsythe received the following letter from Dubensky:

I do not live in PA. I am not giving you any of my personal information. I gave my daughter my old phone which you keep calling I guess. I have been in compliance with you I have given you all the information I have regarding ****. I could pass a polygraph test period because I am telling the truth I under no circumstances took ****’s money. The last time we spoke the amount somewhere between $500 and $700 that you quote me I owed – now the amount has doubled. How much money do you think I spent? Holy cow she didn’t even have that coming in. Since I’ve had to show you bank statements before I agree to pay –for money I did not take I want you to show me where you got this huge amount that I supposedly owe ……… You also need to stop threatening me with the law. I’m in another state and they can’t do anything to me and again I’ve been cooperative with you and I will continue to work with you on this whole mess but the first amount you told me is doubled from the second amount. My daughter is in charge of everything while I’m gone. Stop calling my dead phone call if you

need or want contact me before I agree to pay. I’m not saying I won’t. I would like to review your figures and again how much money do

you really think I look in the beginning because **** only had so much money. I’m not gone because I’m running from this, my aunt is sick and I’m here for a while. In the meantime I’ll continue to work with you I don’t want a phone so contact ****. I have a question if I must pay – I would need to make some sort of payment arrangements. Do I set that up with ****? How does it work? I’m not working. I’m trying to get social security disability. Do I set up escrow account and **** gets a lump sum or monthly payments? You can discuss all of this with my daughter – she can then contact my aunt to correspond with me.

Forsythe then attempted to contact Dubensky’s daughter, as instructed, on September 21, 2021, and September 27, 2021, without success.

On October 1, 2021, Forsythe made contact with Dubensky’s daughter and informed her that she needed to speak directly with Dubensky. Dubensky’s daughter told Forsythe that she would attempt to get in touch with her and relay the message.

On October 5, 2021, Forsythe sent a registered letter to Dubensky, explaining the amount of money owed to the victim was $1,481.68.

Additional attempts were made to contact Dubensky and arrange a payment plan were unsuccessful.

Forsythe received the following letter from Dubensky on October 25, 2021:

I received a certified letter today I did look it over I am not in agreement with some of the stuff. Looking at it now I realize I do owe **** money just not the amount you have. I’m waiting for the bank to resend me the bank statements Can you explain to me what is OA. None of ****’s bills has been deducted. None of (redacted). Give me until the end of November to recalculate show you proof of other things I’m not disputing I owe **** something unsure how this happened though In the meantime come up with a payment amount that is affordable for me. We can always minus the phone & **** mongomery wards off the balance owed. Whoever told you I’m in PA that’s a lie. I did come back to PA for 10 days because I’m in the middle of a horrible divorce and I had court ………. is in control of everything until I return. I do not have a Florida address so mail everything to my Vowinckel address. **** it up. She can take pictures of it and then text it to me. This is how we communicate. I’m hiding from my (redacted). I don’t even have ****’s address I’m not giving it out. So send me a budget plan. Give me until the end of November to recalculate late figures between now and then I need to know a few things. How much the payments are. Where do I send the payments? Keep in mind I’m not working the only income I have is public assistance. **** will help me though. Again I am in compliance and you really need to stop threatening me with the cops that’s not necessary I have never said i’ m not paying it back but the figures are wrong. Explain OA. I’ll be wailing for the payment arrangement statement. Diane Dubensky

Forsythe then received another letter from Dubensky around October 30, 2021, that provided some valid receipts bringing the total to $1,175.02.

In November 2021, it was determined that Dubensky was working at a business in Knox and had been employed there since April 2021. Forsythe went to the business and made contact with Dubenksy to inform her of the total amount owed.

According to the criminal complaint, Dubensky told Forsythe that she accidentally used the victim’s debit card at a liquor store and only owes the victim $101.00 for that transaction.

On August 18, 2022, Clarion Borough Police contacted Forsythe to ask her if Dubensky paid any of the money owed or had any further contact with Clarion Area Agency on Aging. Forsythe advised the detective that Dubensky did not pay any of the money owed and has not contacted the agency.

Later that day, the detective contacted Dubensky to request an interview; however, she did not answer. The detective left a voicemail.

Dubensky is scheduled to be arraigned by Judge Quinn on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

She is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

