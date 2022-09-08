Hilda Stevenson, 63, of Oil City, PA, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at UPMC-Passavant-McCandless after an extended illness.

Born July 28, 1959 in The Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. & Maria T. DeClet Gallisa.

Hilda attended schools in The Bronx.

She was married on April 3, 1988 in Franklin, PA, to Leroy C. Stevenson and he survives.

Hilda had worked in the healthcare industry for 30 years as a nurses aide most recently at the Oil City Presbyterian Home.

She was well loved and respected by the patients and her fellow co-workers.

She enjoyed visiting family, spending time with her grandchildren, her cats and going to their camp on Kibbe’s Island.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Vincent Bisignano , retired Air Force of Melbourne, FL, Nicole Duncan, Director of Rehab. and her husband Steve of Dayton, OH, Amanda Bisignano Williams, Dental Assistant , and her husband Art of Pittsburgh, PA, Leroy Stevenson, a pilot with Sky West and his wife Kaori of Crystal Lake, IL; 6 grandchildren: Anthony, Dominick, Peyton, Alivia, Giuseppe and Lorenzo.

Hilda is also survived by one sister, Margaret Marino of NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.