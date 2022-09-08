 

Man Accused of Stealing Nearly $100K from Freeport EMS

Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Handcuffs,On,Top,Of,A,Set,Of,FingerprintsARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing multiple felony theft charges for allegedly stealing nearly $100,000.00 from an Armstrong County ambulance service.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, 41-year-old Justin Guy Deangelis, of Jeannette, is accused of stealing $97,807.77 from the personal account of Freeport EMS.

Police say the theft took place from the time period of January 2017 to May 2020.

Deangelis was arraigned at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3
– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3
– Other Reason Access Device is Unauth by Issuer, Felony 3

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21, at 9:00 a.m., in front of Judge Owen in Armstrong County Court.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

