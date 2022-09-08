Man Accused of Stealing Nearly $100K from Freeport EMS

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing multiple felony theft charges for allegedly stealing nearly $100,000.00 from an Armstrong County ambulance service.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, 41-year-old Justin Guy Deangelis, of Jeannette, is accused of stealing $97,807.77 from the personal account of Freeport EMS.

Police say the theft took place from the time period of January 2017 to May 2020.

Deangelis was arraigned at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

– Other Reason Access Device is Unauth by Issuer, Felony 3

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21, at 9:00 a.m., in front of Judge Owen in Armstrong County Court.

