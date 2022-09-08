Michael Patton Advising: The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s in It?
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law on August 16, 2022, is a package of climate, energy, health-care, and tax legislation. It authorizes about $440 billion in new spending and will generate an estimated $740 billion in revenue and savings, reducing the deficit by around $300 billion over a decade.(1)
About $370 billion will fund new and existing programs that aim to expand renewable energy sources and help mitigate the negative effects of climate change. This shift in energy policies has the potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions to about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, according to the administration and several climate models that analyzed the legislation’s environmental impact.(2)
The jury is still out on whether the Act will do much to help reduce today’s inflationary pressures, but it is poised to lower health costs shouldered by the federal government and certain individuals, especially retirees. New revenue comes from taxes imposed on corporations and stronger tax enforcement.
