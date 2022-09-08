PennDOT Announces I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County.

For this weekend’s closure, Exit 78: Brookville Eastbound on and off ramps will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. Ramps will reopen by 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

To detour going East on I-80, take Exit 70: Strattanville, follow U.S. 322 East to re-enter I-80 at Exit 81: Hazen. To get onto I-80 East from Brookville, follow U.S. 322 East to enter I-80 at Exit 81: Hazen.

The contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2022.

This closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

