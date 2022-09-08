Police Respond to Rollover Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a rollover crash that occurred westbound on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Monday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 9:47 p.m. on Monday, September 5, on Interstate 80 West, near the 68.5-mile marker in Clarion Township.

Police say 28-year-old Manoj Setty, of Peoria, Illinois, lost control of his 2020 Nissan Altima while traveling westbound on I-80 in the left lane.

The vehicle “uncontrollably” crossed the right lane and left the roadway. As a result, the vehicle struck an embankment along the right shoulder of the highway before overturning onto its roof.

The vehicle came to a final rest on its wheels after sustaining disabling damage.

According to PSP Clarion, Setty and his passenger—30-year-old Rakesh M. Shashidhara, of Ann Arbor, Michigan—did not report injuries at the scene.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Setty was cited for a traffic violation, according to police.

