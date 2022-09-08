Deer Creek Book Club Set for September 12
Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s Book Club is scheduled for Monday, September 12.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
To register, follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-club-tickets-388239744527?aff=erelexpmlt
The event is FREE.
Deer Creek’s monthly book club is held on the second Monday of the month.
The winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information on Deer Creek Winery, visit their website here.
