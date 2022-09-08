Primary Health Network Announces Appointment of Angela Hogue, M.D. As CMO
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Primary Health Network (PHN) recently announced an executive appointment designed to strengthen the Community Health Center’s mission to improve access to high-quality health care services.
Dr. Angela Hogue (pictured above) has been promoted as the organization’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Hogue began the transition to the role of CMO on September 1, 2022, and succeeds Dr. George Garrow, who was appointed as PHN’s Chief Executive Officer in June 2022.
As CMO, Dr. Hogue will set the direction for PHN’s clinical operations, oversee quality and infection control, and provide leadership in collaboration with local health systems, other community-based providers, as well as academic institutions.
“Dr. Hogue is an experienced, enthusiastic, and celebrated physician who has dedicated her career to providing compassionate and quality care to at-risk patients and underserved communities,” said Dr. George Garrow, CEO of PHN. “I believe Dr. Hogue’s clinical vision and proven leadership will strengthen our clinical development efforts and support the progress of the Community Health Center mission within the communities we serve.”
Dr. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health Center. In addition to providing quality care to patients, she was responsible for piloting clinical initiatives and the successful development of several novel community programs. Dr. Hogue earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pa., and completed her family practice residency training at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Department of Family and Community Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa., where she also served as chief resident.
“Primary Health Network stands as a bridge to promote the health and wellness of individuals, families, and communities, rooted in a commitment to service and empathy,” said Dr. Hogue. “As a community health leader, I am committed to supporting the extensive initiatives and programming that have made Primary Health Network a leader in high-quality, patient-centered care. I plan to develop outreach and partnerships that support this mission.”
About Primary Health Network
After over 38 years of service, Primary Health Network has grown to become the largest FQHC in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the nation. Last year, PHN reached over 75,000 patients in 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Ohio. PHN participates in most managed care plans, processes most insurances, and offers a Sliding Fee Discount to eligible patients.
Visit PHN’s website here: https://primary-health.net/.
