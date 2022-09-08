 

Tractor-Trailer Crashes into PSP Patrol Vehicle on I-80; DEP Responds to Assess Fuel Leak

Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which a tractor-trailer slammed into a state police patrol vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 64.2, in Clarion Township.

Police say a PSP marked patrol unit was legally parked on the right shoulder of I-80 with its emergency lights activated while a member of PSP Clarion was outside the vehicle, placing flares on the shoulder of the roadway to warn motorists of a crash located a short distance ahead.

According to police, a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Harwinder Singh, of Akron, Ohio, failed to maintain its lane and struck the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was able to avoid being struck, police say.

The tractor-trailer continued eastbound a short distance and struck a guide rail on the left side of the roadway before coming to a final rest partially down an embankment.

Singh was transported by Clarion Hospital EMS to treat suspected minor injuries.

A fuel leak from the tractor-trailer required the response of the Department of Environmental Protection and Clarion County EMA, according to police.

PennDOT and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 also assisted at the scene.

Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 60, Shippenville, and Exit 70, Strattanville, for the removal of the trailer from the median.

I-80 in Clarion Township Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer


