‘We’re Getting Shortchanged’: University Manor Residents Bring Passionate Discussion to Borough Council Meeting

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The monthly Clarion Borough Council meeting started off with a heated discussion regarding road quality and drainage issues in University Manor.

The discussion was brought forth during the public comment period by a group of residents of University Manor, who shared concerns about the quality of Gemmell Drive, Tippin Drive, and other roads in the neighborhood.

“We’re here about the roads at University Manor—the water inlets that are not really taking water on the streets,” said Rich Herman, who spoke first on behalf of the residents. “Back in May, I talked to Todd Colosimo and Keaton (MacBeth) about a situation where Gemmell Drive is crumbling. There are dips in it that are five, six inches deep, and there probably are three or four dips. To me, it looks like there’s something going on under that road.”

Herman ran over his allotted three minutes to speak, bringing up issues on Gemmell Drive, Tippin Drive, and Bond Drive.

“Who knows what’s going on, but it’s a hazard,” Herman continued. “Much like Pittsburgh, where it could potentially collapse at some point—maybe not. I haven’t heard a thing since June 7. That’s the reason we’re here.”

In July, council voted to abandon a grant-funded storm sewer project on Tippin Drive in favor of a more pressing issue on Sunset Drive.

“This year was the year it was supposed to be done,” Herman said. “I understand there’s a right-of-way issue, but ironically, a week after that, the money went to Sunset Drive. That’s not fair. The residents of Tippin Drive deserve a little bit of a better fate than that.”

The project on Tippin Drive–aimed at repairing multiple sewer issues–was being funded by a PA Small Water and Sewer Grant. Nevertheless, the funding was switched to a redesigned project regarding an issue on Sunset Drive, where numerous yards, sidewalks, and streets have flooded due to sewer complications.

Herman, who continued to speak over the allotted time, unsettling some council members, continued to discuss the situation.

“Last thought, and then I just want to summarize—I think patching Gemmell Drive would be a novel fix for the next six months maybe,” he said. “We have school buses that go through there, and one could end up going through a sinkhole or something. It’s potential tragedy waiting to happen.

“And, our curbs are awful. I’ll stop there.”

Council president Carol Lapinto commented, “I know where you’re coming from, but there’s nothing we can do.”

Then, before the next resident spoke, public works employee Doug Preston interjected, “(PennDOT) said there’s clay underneath, and to fix that right, you have to dig that down, put a new base down, and then re-blacktop it.”

Next, it was John Stroup’s turn to speak, a resident of Tippin Drive who shared his concerns brought forth by Herman.

“It’s very dangerous for us,” Stroup said. “I think we really want to know that this is going forward next year. Some people guaranteed that it would happen this year—to my wife.”

Council member Benjamin Aaron responded, “Sure did–until we ran into the (easement) issues. And, that was months. It’s not like that was a two-day thing.

“As far as the stormwater side and the engineering, we didn’t ball it up and throw it away. We started working on an alternative around the right-of-way issues, and we ran into another issue on one of the alternative projects.”

Herman interrupted, “Ben, can I just make a suggestion? There needs to be more communication with the residents there and what’s going on. No one knows anything.”

Although Aaron explained that there are monthly stormwater meetings, Herman said somebody could reach out to the residents.

Aaron responded, “I have a life outside of working on the (Stormwater Authority), too. That is fact,”

“We’re all friends here,” Herman then expressed. “No one is trying to get after anyone here. Sometimes, when you don’t hear for a couple of months, you come to a meeting and you have a discussion. That’s what’s going on here.”

The next speaker on behalf of the residents of University Manor was Todd Glenn, a resident of Still Drive. Glenn shared his expertise in the industry, referencing his job history as an estimator, and gave council many suggestions on how to handle the situation.

Glenn explained that it won’t even take 10 tons of asphalt. He estimated that one load will do it, which should be under $1,000,00, and that “should be well within the budget.”

Council member Linda LaVan-Preston spoke up, “But, we’re having trouble getting asphalt.”

In response, Glenn stated, “By not doing anything to your roads, you’re losing structure every year and it’s going to cost you more. I’m not picking on you or anything, but wages go up, prices of equipment go up. A lot of factors go in to it, not just materials. You need to look harder at that, as opposed to not doing anything.”

Aaron added, “What we looked at was wasting money on temporary prices in the hopes that in the coming year, they’ll go down so it’ll be twice as much paving next year.”

“As a hope that you know the asphalt prices are going to come down?” Glenn asked.

“As a hope,” Aaron replied before Herman bursted out into laughter.

“Go ahead and laugh. That’s fine,” Aaron snapped. “A one year hedge on that to pave an extra street next year over what we would do this year. Yeah, it was worth it.”

“I kindly disagree with you, Glenn said, “because you’re kicking the can down the road and it’s going to cost you more down the road. You’ve neglected it for years and you have no plan.”

After a brief silence, MacBeth informed the residents that council will take it under advisement and added that the council was trying to save money by looking to get cheaper prices next year.

“I’ll pave every street in Clarion Borough next year. I’ll raise your taxes, though. What do you want?” MacBeth said.

Glenn asked, “Don’t we pay the most in the borough, anyway?”

MacBeth noted that everybody in Clarion Borough pays high taxes, and there are people in the borough with roads worse than University Manor.

“Her road, (pointing to council member Patty Schmader) might as well be a dirt road. You might as well be on a horse and buggy going down her road,” MacBeth added.

Another resident, Randy Cyphert, of Bond Drive, related he has been experiencing issues in University Manor for decades. He explained he has lived there for 32 years.

“I actually had to raise my driveway at the end of road about four to six inches to keep the road water that was running all the way down Still Drive, from coming down into my driveway.

“Not only did it do that, but it caused sediment in my foundation that I spent $13,000 to fix. Not blaming the borough. But, I’m blaming the fact that no one’s paying attention to that situation for many, many years,” Cyphert added.

Cyphert reiterated Glenn’s comment on paying a large a amount of taxes in University Manor.

“What we’re getting out of it, I think we’re getting shortchanged,” he said.

The last resident to speak was Brad Reinsel, a resident of Tippin Drive, who stressed that the roads are a big concern for the children of the neighborhood and explained that he also has had problems with the foundation of his property.

“Yesterday, we had rain again, and I had water over the end of my driveway, running up into my garage, and down through where I have my downspouts with more water running through that, eroding my foundation,” he said.

Reinsel said although University Manor was a nice place to live, he felt something should be done since he pays a lot in taxes. He emphasized that the roads were crumbling away and voiced his concerns about kids on their bikes, the potholes, and the dangers of a crash in the wintertime.

Once again, MacBeth said they would look into it and added that Council was willing to work with the University Manor residents, but added the residents need to look at it from their perspective.

He explained there are a lot of streets in Clarion Borough that are in rough shape–streets that the public uses, and the public doesn’t necessarily drive in University Manor all the time.

In an attempt to conclude the discussion, Aaron said, “We needed to move and take care of another issue that we could get done. And actually, we’re having easement issues over on Sunset, too.”

“Sunset was a problem when I was on council, so that’s been a problem over there for years,” Herman said.

“You mention kicking the can down the road, that can’s been being kicked since before I was born,” Aaron said.

No solution was reached regarding the road conditions in University Manor; however, the council is taking the comments from the meeting under advisement.

