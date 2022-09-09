The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then scattered showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.