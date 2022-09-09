One Transported to Hospital After Car Crashes into Back of Haskell House

 

Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 11:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

615F32F8-EE2F-4D84-AE1E-C80BA0EC8DD1CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – One individual was transported to a nearby hospital after a vehicle crashed into the back of The Haskell House in Clarion Borough on Friday morning. 

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 10:44 a.m. for a vehicle that crashed into The Haskell House located at 500 Main Street, in Clarion Borough.

One individual was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS to treat injuries of unknown severity, the dispatcher said.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police also responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

The scene was cleared at 11:17 a.m.

Jake Bauer, co-owner of The Haskell House, told exploreClarion.com,” I was at a basket weaving convention in Pittsburgh at the time of the accident.”

“We are assesing the damage,” he added.

