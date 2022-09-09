Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Black Forest Dump Cake

Serve with whipped cream and you’re set!

Ingredients

1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling

1 can (15 ounces) pitted dark sweet cherries, undrained



Directions

-Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread pie filling into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; top with undrained cherries. Sprinkle with cake mix and almonds. Top with cubed butter.

-Bake until topping is set, 40-50 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

