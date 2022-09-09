 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Black Forest Dump Cake

Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve with whipped cream and you’re set!

Ingredients

1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
1 can (15 ounces) pitted dark sweet cherries, undrained

1 chocolate cake mix (regular size)
1/2 cup sliced almonds
3/4 cup butter, cubed

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread pie filling into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; top with undrained cherries. Sprinkle with cake mix and almonds. Top with cubed butter.

-Bake until topping is set, 40-50 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


