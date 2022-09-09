 

Clarion County Republican Committee Fall Picnic Set for September 15

Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

120384984_3305835279538061_547330691774243017_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold its annual Fall Picnic on Thursday, September 15, at the Clarion Oaks Golf Club pavilion.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Two types of meat, table service, and beverages are provided. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.

Lt. Governor candidate Carrie Lewis DelRosso has been invited to speak along with State Senator Scott Hutchinson and State Representative Donna Oberlander.

Voter registration forms will be available for anyone wanting to register before the November election.

For more information, visit the Clarion County Republican Committee website.


