Clarion Man Allegedly Cuts, Attempts to Stab Victim With Knife

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing felony charges after he allegedly cut and attempted to stab a victim with a knife.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old David Terrell Robinson in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, August 24.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Shady Avenue, in Clarion Borough, around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, pertaining to an assault that involved a knife, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states that officers arrived on the scene and “found the area to be out of control.” A known male, later identified as the victim, went up to a police car, lay across the hood, and yelled, “he tried to kill me.”

As officers were inquiring to witnesses in an attempt to locate the knife, the suspect, identified as David Robinson,, walked over to the victim and physically assaulted him in the presence of police, the complaint states.

An officer took control of Robinson and held him against a police car until assistance arrived. He was then taken into custody.

Police attempted to speak with the witnesses in order to locate the knife, but nobody knew where it was located.

An officer attempted to speak with the victim, but he “wouldn’t calm down,” the complaint notes.

The victim suffered injuries related to being cut with a knife, and EMS was subsequently requested to respond to the scene.

While waiting for EMS to respond, police received information from the victim, including a description of where the assault took place at a residence down the street. Police searched the area and discovered two knives and a sheath, but not the knife that was actually used. Officers also observed blood on the concrete part of a small walkway, according to the complaint.

Police took photographs of the weapons, as well as the victim’s injuries. The victim was observed with cuts on his hands, head, neck, and back areas, which were comparable to a knife blade, the complaint states.

Clarion EMS transported the victim to Clarion Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police took statements from witnesses at the scene, all of which tabbed Robinson as the aggressor in this incident, the complaint indicates.

While in a holding cell, Robinson reportedly commented about the victim going after him with a knife. An officer checked the witness statements, and nobody mentioned the victim having any type of weapon, according to the complaint.

Police then returned to the victim’s residence and obtained his statement of facts. The victim showed police cut markings on his right hand from holding the knife that Robinson was attempting to use on him, the complaint states.

Robinson was arraigned at 1:35 p.m. on August 24, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 13, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

