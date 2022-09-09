Clarion University Soccer: Golden Eagles Felled by California (PA), 1-0

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team tilted the field for most of the game, but a penalty kick by California (PA) proved the difference as the Vulcans defeated Clarion 1-0 at Memorial Stadium.

Shots on goal were even between the two teams, with both sides peppering the opposing keeper with five apiece. The Golden Eagles and Vulcans combined for 14 corner kicks in a game that featured back-and-forth action in the offensive ends. Early in the second half it seemed that Clarion was the one carrying the play, with Kylee Cross and Iliana Calcamuggio logging high-danger chances against goalkeeper Emily Ouimet.

The Vulcans were the ones to light up the scoreboard, though, doing so when Clarion netminder Alex Velez tripped up Juliana Cruz on the latter’s approach to the net. That set up a penalty kick for Cruz, who hit the lower lefthand corner for the go-ahead tally in the 71st minute.

Clarion went back on a furious offensive in the final 19 minutes, with Jaci Bowser and Marisa Colondrillo both drilling rocket shots that Ouimet turned away. The attempt by Colondrillo would be the last of the night for the Golden Eagles as the Vulcans played an effective game of keep-away for the remainder.

California brought the pressure in the first 10 minutes of the game, logging three corner kicks and making Velez work for a number of saves. Cross just missed on a free kick shot from the lefthand side of the box, hitting a high curving attempt that went just wide of the post. Taylor Serrano’s attempt on net in the first half was also turned away, with Ouimet punching the ball out for the stop.

