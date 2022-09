Crawford County Woman Still Missing

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman.

A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9.

Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County.

She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple t-shirt, orange in color shorts with flower designs, and purple and blue sneakers.

Meadville-based State Police were informed that Caffas climbed out of a bathroom window in the residence. She is believed to be endangered due to a mental health disability, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.

