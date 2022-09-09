Cruise for the Cure Raises $40k for the Sunshine Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The annual Cruise For The Cure event recently raised $40,000.00 for the Sunshine Project.

(Pictured, left to right: Tom Walters, Chuck Lott, Jean Ehrhart, and Tracy Myers. Photo by Dave Cyphert/ of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The $40,000.00 check was presented to Tracy Myers, Nurse Manager at The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital for the Sunshine Project.

The donation will go to support the Clarion Sunshine Project, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping Oncology and Hematology patients of the Clarion Cancer Center.

The Sunshine Project is a 501c(3) that was incorporated at the end of 2015. Since then, they have paid over $300,000.00 in medical bills for cancer patients in need. The Cruisers are a major contributor to the Sunshine Project.

All administrative costs are covered by board members so that every dollar donated goes directly to help cancer patients.

