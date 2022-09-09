District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 3
Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.
Friday, September 9
Union/A-C Valley at Central Clarion, 7:00 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney, 7:00 p.m.
Brookville at Keystone, 7:00 p.m.
Ridgway at Karns City, 7:00 p.m.
Moniteau at Cameron County, 7:00 p.m.
Brockway at Coudersport, 7:00 p.m.
Bradford at Otto-Eldred, 7:00 p.m.
DuBois at Clearfield, 7:00 p.m.
St. Marys at Kane, 7:00 p.m.
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7:00 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Bucktail, 7:00 p.m.
Port Allegany at Smethport, 7:00 p.m.
