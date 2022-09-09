Featured Local Job: Pre-K Counts Teacher

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has and opening for a Pre-K Counts Teacher.

Keystone SMILES mission is to empower and strengthen individuals of all ages with a focus on children and youth to improve the quality of their lives through learning and service. They are looking for an individual whose focus become a member of an agency whose goals are for service to others and not work for themselves.

Requirements:

Experience with young children

Passion for young children

4 year degree in early childhood education

Commitment to service and not work

Please submit a resume and 2 references. (1 work related reference-one personal reference)

Schedule: Full Time average of 37.5 hours per week. Begins on August 22, 2022.

Hourly wage: Varies- $18 – 21.50

After 90 Days:

Healthcare/Retirement/Paid Time Off

Job responsibilities will include:

Early Education teacher to perform the duties of a certified teacher in addition to support meals, and duties to provide a healthy and safe environment working with children 3-5 years of age during the school year.

Keystone SMILES CLC has been providing early education programs in Knox for years. 27 classrooms have been recently remodeled.

Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members provide support and STEM labs for all preschool classrooms. Keystone SMILES CLC also provides PK Counts curriculum activities for families who are not eligible for PreK Counts state-funded programs.

Click here to apply: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=103



