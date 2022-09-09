James “Jim” E. Dinger, of Brookville, PA, gained his angel wings on September 6, 2022, at the age of 93.

He was born on June 6, 1929, in his childhood home in Akron, Ohio.

James was the son of the late Edward and Clarabelle (Williams) Dinger.

He graduated from Brookville Area High School with the Class of 1947.

Jim was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served from 1947 to 1950.

During his service he attended Jet Engine Schools in San Antonio, Texas and Rantoul, Illinois.

James also worked on P-51, F-80, F-84, T-33 in Puerto Rico and Fort Sumter, South Carolina.

He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Jim married the love of his life Mildred Evelyn Henry on June 28, 1952. Mildred suffered a stroke 26 years before her death, and Jim stayed by her side and cared for her.

He remarried on April 21, 2013, to Lois Fish Fye. His beloved wife, Lois preceded him in passing on January 13, 2018.

Jim worked for National Fuel Gas for 35 years. He started his career as a field man and a measurement technician, he worked his way up to Administrative Assistant and Senior Manager of Gas Control in Oil City, PA.

He retired in 1987 as an Assistant Superintendent of Gas Control in Buffalo, New York.

Jim is survived by his children; Jeff (Judy Flis) Dinger; Calvin (Tina) Dinger; Pam Dinger; Robin (Ken Snyder) Harris; grandchildren; Shawn, Monica, Trisha, Tia, Ted, Jodi, Brian, Billy, Wraylynn, Lance, Sarah, Vern, and Desiree. He his also survived by great – grandchildren; Jake, Jessika, Jazzmine, Scarlett, Axton, Brock, Brody, Aliyah, Madison, Jozlynn, Avery, Lucas, Noah, Piper, Wyatt, and Cierra; and great – great granddaughter; Oaklyn. Jim is survived by his brother; Dick Dinger; and sisters; Leona Thompson and Donna Snippert.

Jim is also survived by his special friend who was more like a son; Mark McKinney.

In addition to his parents and wives, Jim is preceded in passing by his daughter Roberta Wielandt; son Dennis Fye, brother Harold “Pete” Dinger; and his sisters Ruth Thompson, Patricia Vogel, and Marge Hetrick.

Jim was a member of many organizations including Hobah Lodge in Brookville, PA, Coudersport Consistory, Ismalia Shrine in Buffalo, NY, National Wild Turkey Federation, Clarion River Longbeards, and the Brookville United Evangelical Church.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing and officiated by Pastor Loren McQueen and co officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Jefferson Cemetery Association, 128 Pine St., Brookville, PA 15825.

Final interment will take place at Jefferson Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

A live broadcast service can be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com or by typing www.webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/78356 in to your web browser.

