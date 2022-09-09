New Clothing Store Opening on Main Street Clarion Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A new clothing store will be opening its doors in Downtown Clarion on Saturday, September 10.

(Pictured above: Owner Alyssa Morrison models some of the clothes available at her new clothing store.)

Morrison is carrying forward the philosophy of Empower Beauty Salon and Spa, a business that believes in empowering the natural beauty of its customers.

“I just figured since we had Empower Beauty, and we make women feel great with hair, why not just do the whole package and make them just feel great and loved and beautiful through clothing,” Morrison explained.

Clarion’s newest Main Street business–Main Street Couture located at 536 Main Street inside Empower Beauty–is holding its grand opening on Saturday, September 10, from 1:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.

Not only is Main Street Couture a physical store, but it will also have a website to ship women’s accessories, clothing, and shoes to over 150 countries. Both the business and the website are being launched at the same time.

Morrison’s target market is women ages 18 to 40 and will feature trendy styles such as Uh-Huh and BOOHOO.

“I’ve been researching for a year and will offer the same brands as BUCKLE and ALTAR’d stores carry. Those types of stores are exactly the clothing that we are going to be carrying.”

Empower Beauty has grown from its start in 2019 with two stylists to six stylists today. The 536 Main Street location has room to include and grow the new business.

Alyssa’s excitement about growing both of her businesses gleams when you talk to her, and she admits she is pumped up.

What gets her excited?

“I’m just constantly on the go. Like anything, I’m always moving forward. Like I’m always looking for the next best thing or the next thing to help the community or just anything that I feel will take off.

When asked if her family is supportive, Alyssa responded: “Oh God, yes. If it wasn’t for my husband Zachary, literally, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do. We have three kids at home–Maverick, Memphis, and Mattis–and without Zack, this wouldn’t be possible.”

She’s also getting involved in the community as part of the Clarion Area Chamber, a member of the Clarion Young Professionals, and other community-related activities.

Asked about some of the lessons she’s learned while operating a business, she has two quick responses.

– “The hustle never sleeps.”

– “Business isn’t for the weak, that’s for sure.”

From an earlier exploreClarion.com story by Nate Steis

”Morrison, a native of Rimersburg, always knew she wanted to work with and help people.

She thought nursing was her calling, but upon further analysis, she changed course in 2010, a move that would change her life for the better.

The Union High School graduate left her path of being a nurse and impacting people in healthcare by shifting to eventually becoming a licensed cosmetologist. The results have paid off. She continued to gain experience in the industry, ultimately starting her own business in 2019.

“Our business is unlike many,” she said. “We have a mission, and we stand behind it 110 percent. The goal is to empower women and enhance their natural beauty of a woman. When you step into our space, we want people to feel confident and like themselves.”

“I’ve always wanted to end the stigma of having to be perfect; everyone was created perfectly by God, but we just enhance it. When you step into Empower Beauty, we want people to feel loved and powerful because they are.”

“It’s a mission all can get behind as we all deserve to be confident in who we are and what we can bring to the table, per se.”

