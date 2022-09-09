 

North Clarion Boys XC Tops Moniteau, 36-19

Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (46)WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – The North Clarion varsity boys cross country team won its meet against Moniteau, 36-19, and brought in the top four finishers overall.

(Pictured above: The finish of Aiden Thomas, two seconds ahead of teammate Kaine McFarland.)

The varsity girl’s race and the junior high boy’s races could not be scored.

Katie Bauer, of North Clarion, finished second behind Moniteau’s Jenna Zendron in the varsity girl’s race.

Katie Bauer

Katie Bauer

Dean Sliker, of North Clarion, won the boy’s junior high race.

North Clarion’s Abby Hastings and Evie Carroll placed first and second in the junior high girl’s race but could not pull off the team win as Moniteau beat North Clarion, 34-25.

North Clarion will travel to the Big Red Invitational this Saturday, September 10.


