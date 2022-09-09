Penn Highlands Healthcare Announces Recent Graduates from the BCAT Coding and Clinical Medical Assistant Programs

DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced their employees who recently graduated from BCAT (Brockway Center for Arts and Technology) to advance their careers with the health system.

Coding Program

On July 11, 2022, four employees from Penn Highlands Healthcare graduated from the first BCAT coding class. Carol Renee Bojalad, Jacqueline Butterbaugh, Beth Bly and Rhoda Yoder participated in the five-month class.

The students received their instruction from Dixie E. Reynolds, the Penn Highlands Healthcare Provider of Coding Education. Following graduation, the participants had the knowledge to assume additional responsibilities with their current roles or moved into coding positions.

Clinical Medical Assistant Program

Penn Highlands Healthcare employees are excited to participate in the BCAT accelerated Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA) Program. The 14-week course prepares students for the real-life medical environment while they learn administrative functions including the use of the electronic health record.

Since early May, two classes completed the course and all participants passed their certification exams! A total of four classes have graduated since the CMA program began in 2021.

