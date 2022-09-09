Services Set for Karen R. Steele

A memorial service for Karen will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

