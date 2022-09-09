 

AICDAC to Host 3rd Annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event

Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-mikhail-nilov-8943102 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting their third annual Recovery Respects First Responders event on Friday, September 16.

The event is being held in honor of National Recovery Month and will recognize first responders and their efforts to help combat the opioid overdose crisis.

First responders will receive a certificate of appreciation, a t-shirt, and a lapel pin. All first responders and their families are encouraged to attend for an afternoon of thanks from people in recovery and overdose survivors.

The public is also invited to attend the ceremony.

The event will take place on Friday, September 16, from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m at the Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion located at 421 Main Street.

AICDAC is asking for the public’s assistance in making this event a successful day so that they are able to accurately recognize all first responders. If you or anyone you know has saved someone’s life from an overdose between November of 2015 to the current date, please submit a nomination form to [email protected]

AICDAC provides recovery support services to assist individuals throughout the recovery process. Services are voluntary and free of charge. Individuals work closely with a Certified Recovery Specialist to help ensure that basic needs are met, help build upon strengths, assist in meeting goals, and connect those to resources in the community. AICDAC can work with individuals to find their pathway to recovery and help bridge the gap between needs and available resources.

For more information, please contact Mike Krafick at 724-548-8334 ext. 505, or email him at [email protected]


