SPONSORED: New to the Work Force? UFP Parker Has Multiple General Labor Positions Available!
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker is currently hiring General Labor positions for the Mill. There are both day and afternoon, full and part-time options available.
These positions are perfect for those just entering the workforce who may not yet have the advance skills necessary to step into a building position. Job duties in the Mill include cutting, banding, and stacking lumber for our own use in the Industrial and Truss Building departments as well as readying materials for outside customer distribution.
There are also full-time day shift opportunities available in the Industrial Department building pallets, crates, and shipping boxes for those comfortable using pneumatic (air) tools and can read a tape measure. Employees in the Industrial Department also receive a generous production bonus.
An extensive benefits package is available for full-time employees working over 60 days.
The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job. It can truly be a career in the making with free programs like our UFP Degree Program Business School.
Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university. Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, you will work at one of our facilities, either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by scholarship, what you earn is yours.
Tuition and Educational Assistance is also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with 6 months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work related courses.
Apply online and set up your tour today!
WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.