State Police Calls: SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Throwing Container of Unknown Liquid on Officers

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Throwing Container of Unknown Liquid on Officers

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of assault by a prisoner at SCI Forest, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say an inmate assaulted two corrections officers in the J-Housing unit of the prison around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

According to police, the inmate reportedly threw a container of an unknown liquid, suspected to be fecal matter, on the officers.

No injuries were reported.

The victims are listed as a 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both of Marienville.

Domestic Incident in South Bethlehem Borough

PSP Kittanning were dispatched to an inactive domestic incident around 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at a residence on Hamilton Street, in South Bethlehem Borough, Armstrong County.

According to police, EMS arrived on the scene and transported 31-year-old Marie Over, of Petrolia, with an injury to her head.

It was reported that Over and 38-year-old Levi Wolfgang, of Hawthorn, got into a physical altercation, according to police.

Police say Wolfgang allegedly pushed Over down the stairs.

A warrant was issued for Wolfgang, and a citation was issued to Over for harassment, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

