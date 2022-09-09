Stop In at Deer Creek Winery Tonight for a Bottle of Grandma’s Apple Pie Wine and Listen to Live Music by Dos Hombres
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get a bottle of Grandma’s Apple Pie Wine while you are enjoying live entertainment by Dos Hombres at Deer Creek Winery!
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend!
Dos Hombres will be performing a variety of classic rock and country music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Grandma’s Apple Pie Wine is Back!
Grandma’s Apple Pie is back and is a sweet and spiced apple wine with lots of caramel undertones. We suggest serving it gently warmed and it will have you conjuring up family memories from the first sip to the last.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
