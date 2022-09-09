Kerle Tire Game of the Week Returns With Union/A-C Valley at Central Clarion Showdown

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week kicks off tonight with a Friday night clash between Union/A-C Valley and Central Clarion and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Memorial Stadium.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.

Central Clarion is 2-0 after convincing wins over Brookville and Port Allegany.

The Wildcats are off to that good start in large part because of its big-play offense and opportunistic defense.

Sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson already has 583 yards passing and seven touchdowns.

Four receivers have at least four receptions and 77 yards. Ashton Rex leads the way with 293 yards on just five catches and three touchdowns.

The defense has forced 12 turnovers in two games (seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries).

Union/A-C Valley (1-1) has struggled over the last six quarters after building a 27-6 lead on Cameron County in the first half of Week 1.

The Falcon Knights won that game 27-14 but fell last week to Keystone, 43-7.

Union/A-C Valley’s offense has been a cause for concern with just seven points in the last six quarters.

Mikey Card leads the ground game with 89 yards on 22 attempts this season, but the team is averaging a mere 3.3 yards per carry.

Union/A-C Valley has just 341 yards of offense in two games.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mike Kilroy also contributed to this article.

