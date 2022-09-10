7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday – Showers. High near 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
