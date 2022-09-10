Barbara Ann Boyd passed peacefully on the morning of September 6, 2022 at Oakwood Heights nursing home in Oil City, PA.

Born on July 3, 1935 in Clearfield County, she was the eldest child of James and Rebecca (Cutler) Marshall.

Barb was very close to both of her maternal grandparents and told many happy stories about her childhood visits with them while her parents worked.

Barbara was a good student and a graduate of Franklin High School.

Barb married Donald C. Boyd and they had two daughters.

The family lived in Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania and enjoyed camping trips, fishing and spending time outdoors.

Upon their divorce, Barbara returned to nursing school and took a job as an LPN at Polk Center, where she was well known for her dedication to patient care, witty one-liners and her practical jokes on unsuspecting co-workers.

Barbara worked at Polk Center until her retirement.

Barbara loved country music (Dwight Yoakam was a favorite), Reese’s peanut butter cups, acrylic painting, camping, fishing, sun tanning, TV shows MASH and BlueBloods, cold Coca Cola and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barb was notorious for making the best peanut butter fudge in Pennsylvania and the worst meatloaf in the world.

She was a proud member of the Franklin Women’s Pool league and never missed an opportunity for a fun brunch with her best friend Norma or a chance to go dancing with her longtime companion, Don Baker.

She lived her life; her way.

She will be terribly missed.

Barb is preceded in death by her beloved parents and grandparents, her former husband, Donald Boyd; her longtime partner, Don Baker; her daughter, Pamela Young-Poindexter; her son-in-law, Paul Young; her son-in-law, Brad Wong; her first grandchild, Rachel Young; and her best friend, Norma Aiken.

Left to cherish Barb’s memory is her daughter, Beth Wong, of Franklin; her son-in-law, Jay ‘Deacon’ Poindexter, Jr.; her grandson, Michael Heckathorn and his wife, Candi; and Barb’s great-grandchildren, Zac Carbaugh and Jordan Heckathorn of Rockland; her granddaughters, Sarah Young and Caitlin Williams of Franklin; her grandson-in-law, Terry Williams of Franklin; her brother, James H. “Jim” Marshall and his wife, T.C., of Franklin, her nephew, ‘Jimmy’ Marshall and his wife, Christi, and their three sons Zach, Alex and Ryan of Maryland; Barb’s nephew, Christian Marshall of Franklin; Barb’s niece, Erin Houser and her husband, Brady, and their children Jemma and Maggie of Cranberry Township; and Barb’s sister, Betty Nolan and her husband, Robert Nolan, of San Clemente, California.

Per Barb’s specific instruction, there will be no funeral services.

She will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Barbara’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.