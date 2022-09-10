Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sour Cream Noodles

Noodles and sour cream make the perfect pair!

Ingredients

1 package (10 ounces) of fine egg noodles

1-1/4 cups 4% cottage cheese



Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the cottage cheese, sour cream, onion, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic salt. Spoon into a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, until top is lightly browned, 35-40 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with paprika.

