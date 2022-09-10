 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sour Cream Noodles

Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Noodles and sour cream make the perfect pair!

Ingredients

1 package (10 ounces) of fine egg noodles
1-1/4 cups 4% cottage cheese

1-1/4 cups sour cream
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Paprika, optional

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the cottage cheese, sour cream, onion, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic salt. Spoon into a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, until top is lightly browned, 35-40 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with paprika.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


