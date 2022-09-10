Clarion University Volleyball Takes Pair at Wheeling, Improves to 9-0

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team continued their roll to start the 2022 season, winning a pair of matches to open the Atlantic Region Crossover. Clarion (8-0) defeated Wheeling 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10) and Fairmont State 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-15) at the Alma Grace McDonough Center on Wheeling’s campus.

Clarion 3, Wheeling 2

Recap: The win over the Cardinals snapped Clarion’s 13-match losing streak to Wheeling, and marked the Golden Eagles’ first win in the series since a 3-1 win on a neutral court in 2010. The Golden Eagles needed all five sets to extinguish the Cardinals, a perennial national power that has appeared in the NCAA Atlantic Region Championship in 10 straight years, winning seven times in that span.

Cassidy Snider became just the fifth different player to record 30 or more kills in a match and the first since Julia Holden did it twice during the 2019 season. She also recorded 14 digs for a double-double. Meanwhile, setter London Fuller finished with 78 assists in the win over the Cardinals, the second-highest single-match total in program history. Fuller’s total trails only Jackie Hill’s 84 assists against IUP on Oct. 17, 2000. Lauren Aichinger set a career-high with 18 kills, and Julia Piccolino posted 14 kills and 21 digs. Alyson Peters posted 13 kills, and Abigail Selfridge had 22 digs.

It was Clarion’s first match of the year where the opponent out-performed the Golden Eagles offensively, with Wheeling out-hitting Clarion .315 – .249 in the match. But Clarion was dogged in their resistance, hitting .526 in the final set and recovering from a fourth-set loss to finish off the Cardinals. The Golden Eagles scored three of the first four points of the fifth set, with Aichinger, Snider and Peters scoring kills in order to take the advantage. Allonda Watkins evened things up at 4-4, but Snider and Peters gave Clarion the lead for good with kills to make it 6-4.

Aichinger solo-blocked Mady Winters to put the Golden Eagles ahead 8-5, and a 5-0 run by Clarion made it a 13-6 lead. Piccolino forced set point with a kill at 14-8, and Snider posted her 30th kill of the afternoon with a bomb at 15-10 to win the match.

The Cardinals won the first set 25-20, but the Golden Eagles battled to tie the match in the second set. Wheeling led 14-10 after a kill by Watkins, but Clarion scored four straight to take the lead, with Aichinger scoring on back-to-back points to make it 15-14. Snider posted three straight kills to make it 22-17, and the duo of Aichinger and Amy Regrut blocked Tylah Yeomans to make it 25-23. The third set went back and forth, but Clarion took the lead at 15-14 after a block from Aichinger and Piccolino. A 3-0 run gave the Golden Eagles an 18-15 lead, and Aichinger won the set with two kills to make it 25-22.

Clarion 3, Fairmont State 0

Recap: The match against the Falcons looked much more like the Golden Eagles’ other wins this season, with Clarion out-hitting Fairmont State .283 – .128 and serving them tough for the win. In doing so they dealt the Falcons their first loss of the season, snapping a 10-match win streak for their opponents.

Piccolino had a match-high 12 kills while Aichinger finished with 10 kills and a .500 hitting percentage, with the latter recording just one error in her 18 attempts. Selfridge had a match-high 15 digs while Fuller had 37 assists in just three sets.

Snider and Piccolino ran up an early lead in the first set over the Falcons, with the former recording a kill to make it 7-2. Haley Fledderjohann aced Josie Skinn to bump the lead to 9-2, and Aichinger helped the Golden Eagles win the race to 15 points with a kill to make it 15-7. Piccolino bashed an over-ball by the Falcons to make it 20-13, and an error by Fairmont State gave Clarion a 25-15 first set win. FSU held a 19-16 advantage in the second set, but Clarion came back and seized control of the match with a strong effort down the stretch. Amy Regrut had a kill to break the Falcons’ run, and Hailey Barden pulled the Golden Eagles to within one point with an ace. Fuller broke the tie with a kill at 20-19, part of a 6-0 Clarion run that made it a 22-19 advantage. Peters and Fuller blocked Joey Borelle on set point to make it 25-21.

Things pretty much went the way of the Golden Eagles in the third set, with Clarion opening a 7-4 lead on kills by Piccolino and Aichinger. A 6-1 run bumped the lead to 16-8, and Charlie Allison entered the match and forced match point with a kill at 24-14. The sophomore middle nailed the clincher two points later, bashing a kill to make it 25-15.

