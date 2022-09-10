Newbie Woman Busted for Allegedly Selling Meth to C.I. Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman who was busted for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confident informant is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Sabrina Renee Deapen, of New Bethlehem, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, at 10:30 a.m. in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

Deapen faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) utilized a C.I. (confidential informant) on December 27, 2021, to conduct a controlled purchase of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, from Sabrina Deapen in exchange for $400.00 in U.S. currency.

The C.I. and Deapen communicated via social media, phone calls, and text messages to set up the transaction for a half ounce of meth for $400.00. Deapen agreed to meet the C.I. in the Rimersburg area around 9:00 p.m. on December 27, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Deapen told the C.I. that “they had to run to Oil City to pick up the meth” and several hours passed before the transaction took place

The transaction eventually occurred around 1:05 a.m. on December 28, and Deapen provided the C.I. with three ziplock baggies of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, the complaint states.

On March 10, 2022, a forensic scientist with the Erie Regional Lab issued a lab report indicating that the contents seized by police contained 12.45 grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, according to the complaint.

Deapen was arraigned at 3:00 p.m. on September 1 in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.