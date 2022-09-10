Garry A. Hartsell, 87, of Riceville Rd., Centerville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his residence.

Garry was born on May 8, 1935, in Cranberry to the late John and Lillian Beth Miller Hartsell.

He married Sonja I. Blomquist on June 23, 1962.

He attended Oil City Schools before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

Garry entered the service on December 4, 1952, in Pittsburgh and worked as an Amphibious Tractor Mechanic and proudly served during the Korean War.

He was honorably discharged on November 1, 1955, at Camp Pendleton, CA with the rank of Sergeant.

He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and RMN N-1 Rifle Badge.

Garry continued to serve in the Marine Corps. Reserve from 1955 until 1960.

Garry lived in Los Angeles where he met his wife, Sonja.

After moving back to Pennsylvania, Garry worked as a truck driver and retired from Lyons Transportation in Rouseville.

He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union and Teamsters for a Democratic Union, the Cpt. R.L. Green Detachment Marine Corps League, Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, and Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.

Garry attended the Townville Baptist Church and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and being with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Sonja of 60 years of Centerville; two children, Gary V. Hartsell of Riverside, CA, and Missy Sokolowski and husband Mark of Erie; four grandchildren, Alexia, Sarah, and Diana Hartsell of California, and Peyton Jane Raun of Erie; two sisters, Beverly Ann Austin of Tampa, FL, and Marlee Martz of Tucson, AZ.

Garry was preceded in death by six brothers, Jack, Ned, Tom, Dick, Les, and Larry Hartsell; and three sisters, Jane Cawley, Caroline Jackson, and Colleen Lynn.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Pastor Larry Hellein, officiating.

Full military rites will be observed.

Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Townville Baptist Church 33274 N Main St, Townville, PA 16360

